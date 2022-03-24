Bridge City's Ethan Oceguera named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

Ethan Oceguera pitched 6 innings and struck out 11 batters in Bridge City's 4-3 win over Silsbee.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — He's an all star on the field and on the mound. Ethan Oceguera has found his way back to baseball at Bridge City and has become quite the asset for the cardinals.

"We're very fortunate that Ethan has come back out and joined our club this year," said Bridge City Coach Chad Landry. "He's done a great job for us. He's really developing into our number one arm on the mound. I think confidence wise when he's on the mound that we feel pretty good about our chances that we're gonna be in very game that he pitches."

Oceguera says he regrets ever leaving the game but is happy he gets the opportunity to play his last season with his teammates.

"I played growing up and after my freshman year I ended up shutting it down but stayed two years out," said Ocerguera. "Coming back it's my first year since freshman year and I'm loving it. I feel great. It's great being out here with my friends playing the game I love."

Oceguera is Bridge City Athletics. He's done it all and has exceeded expectations.

"He's a guy no matter what he does he's gonna excel at," said Coach Landry. "He's just an extremely athletic humble leader. He's a positive kid. He's always working hard. Football. Basketball. Golf. He does it all and he excels at all of them. We're glad he's with us he's done a great job for us and hope he gets better."

Soon he'll play his last game as a Cardinal and he's proud to carry those Bridge City letters with him out his way out.