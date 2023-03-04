Big Sandy wins marathon over Evadale, 6-5

Big Sandy leaves Evadale with 12 inning district win

EVADALE, Texas — Evadale was scheduled to host a doubleheader against 25-2A rival Big Sandy, but that wouldn't be the case.

Instead the teams played a 12 inning marathon with the Wildcats heading home with a 6-5 win.

Kolten Glover delivered the eventual game winner when he laced a ball down the third base line to score Tony Carter in the twelfth.

The Rebels would have one last shot in their half of the inning, but Cole Richardson slammed the door shut with the tying run at second.

During extra innings coaches from both teams agreed to play the second game of the doubleheader later this week.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

25-2A

Big Sandy 6 Evadale 5 (12 inn)

West Hardin 15 Sabine Pass 5

West Hardin 13 Sabine Pass 1 (5 inn)

NON-DISTRICT

Brookeland 15 Jasper JV 3 (5 inn)