It was another busy night on the diamond around Southeast Texas

EVADALE, Texas — District races are coming down to the wire across Southeast Texas.

In Evadale, the Rebels baseball team was looking for a sweep of traditional power Big Sandy. Instead the Wildcats walked away with wild win.

Evadale fell behind 8-0 before even grabbing the bats. Then things got crazy.

The Rebels took a 15-13 lead into the fourth, only to see the Wildcats fire right back with six runs to go on top 19-15.

Things stayed that way until the seventh when Big Sandy added six more runs to cap off a 25-15 win.

Meanwhile up in Woodville the Lady Eagles made a statement with a 12-0 win over state ranked Kountze in five innings.

The Woodville victory created a tie for first place in 22-3A with one game remaining on the schedule for both teams.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-6A

Summer Creek 4 West Brook 0

21-5A

Barbers Hill 9 Port Neches-Groves 6

Nederland 10 Beaumont United 0

21-4A

Hardin-Jefferson 17 Shepherd 1

22-4A

Silsbee 1 Bridge City 0

Orangefield 2 Lumberton 1

22-3A

Anahuac 4 East Chambers 1

Woodville 14 Kountze 4

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A

Nederland 12 Beaumont United 0

Barbers Hill 6 Port Neches-Groves 5

21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 9 Livingston 1

22-4A

Bridge City 7 Silsbee 0

Lumberton 10 Orangefield 3