EVADALE, Texas — District races are coming down to the wire across Southeast Texas.
In Evadale, the Rebels baseball team was looking for a sweep of traditional power Big Sandy. Instead the Wildcats walked away with wild win.
Evadale fell behind 8-0 before even grabbing the bats. Then things got crazy.
The Rebels took a 15-13 lead into the fourth, only to see the Wildcats fire right back with six runs to go on top 19-15.
Things stayed that way until the seventh when Big Sandy added six more runs to cap off a 25-15 win.
Meanwhile up in Woodville the Lady Eagles made a statement with a 12-0 win over state ranked Kountze in five innings.
The Woodville victory created a tie for first place in 22-3A with one game remaining on the schedule for both teams.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-6A
Summer Creek 4 West Brook 0
21-5A
Barbers Hill 9 Port Neches-Groves 6
Nederland 10 Beaumont United 0
21-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 17 Shepherd 1
22-4A
Silsbee 1 Bridge City 0
Orangefield 2 Lumberton 1
22-3A
Anahuac 4 East Chambers 1
Woodville 14 Kountze 4
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-5A
Nederland 12 Beaumont United 0
Barbers Hill 6 Port Neches-Groves 5
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 9 Livingston 1
22-4A
Bridge City 7 Silsbee 0
Lumberton 10 Orangefield 3
22-3A
Anahuac 12 East Chambers 2
Kirbyville 10 Buna 4
Woodville 12 Kountze 0