Bailey masterful on the hill in PNG's 6-0 win over Lumberton

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two days after Lumberton left Indians Field with a 5-3 win during the Mid-County Baseball Classic, Port Neches-Groves got their revenge with a 6-0 win over the Raiders Monday night.
Connor Bailey was lights out on the mound for PNG, striking out eight over five scoreless innings of work while surrendering only a pair of hits.
The Indians (7-2-1) managed only four hits, but took advantage of three Raider errors in the win.
PNG travels to the Lufkin Tournament this weekend where they're scheduled to open play against the Bryan Vikings before games against Lake Belton and Nacogdoches.