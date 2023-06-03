Bailey masterful on the hill in PNG's 6-0 win over Lumberton

Bailey strikes out eight in eight scoreless innings of work for the Indians

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two days after Lumberton left Indians Field with a 5-3 win during the Mid-County Baseball Classic, Port Neches-Groves got their revenge with a 6-0 win over the Raiders Monday night.

Connor Bailey was lights out on the mound for PNG, striking out eight over five scoreless innings of work while surrendering only a pair of hits.

The Indians (7-2-1) managed only four hits, but took advantage of three Raider errors in the win.