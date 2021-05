409Sports Regional Semifinals Baseball Schedule

Four area teams have advanced to the fourth round of the UIL Baseball Playoffs!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a very special baseball season for the 409 with four of our area teams advancing to the Regional Semifinals of the UIL Playoffs.

Here's a look at this week's schedule. Be sure to check back throughout the week for score updates.

4A BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Orangefield (23-7-2) vs (18) Rusk (25-7)

Thursday 7:00 pm, Sam Houston State University

Winner vs Hudson (27-10) or (20) Bellville (26-8-1)

3A BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(23) Woodville (28-6-1) vs (5) Malakoff (32-6)

All Games at Nacogdoches

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 2:00 pm

G3: 30 minutes later (if necessary)

Winner vs Buna (23-10-1) or (21) Cameron Yoe (27-6)

3A BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Buna (23-10-1) vs (21) Cameron Yoe (27-6)

G1: Wednesday 7:00 pm, Sam Houston State University

G2: Saturday 3:00 pm, Grand Oaks

G3: 30 minutes later (if necessary)

Winner vs (23) Woodville (28-6-1) or (5) Malakoff (32-6)