409Sports Regional Quarterfinals Baseball Schedule

Six area teams have advance to the third round of the UIL Baseball Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been quite the journey for area baseball players. From having to their 2020 season's cut short due to COVID, to navigating a pandemic to play in 2021, it's taken everyone to get this far.

This week six of our teams will compete in the UIL Baseball Playoffs with Port Neches-Groves, Orangefield, Hardin-Jefferson, Buna, Woodville and Evadale all reaching the Regional Quarterfinals.

Check back throughout the week for possible schedule changes due to the soggy forecast.

5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Port Neches-Groves (20-15-1) vs (1) Friendswood (27-0)

All Games at Baytown Sterling

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday TBD (if necessary)

Winner vs Porter (23-13) or (21) College Station (25-9-2)

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Orangefield (21-7-2) vs Hardin-Jefferson (23-7-1)

All Games at Lamar

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs (7) China Spring (27-4-2) or Rusk (24-7)

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Buna (21-9-1) vs (19) Anderson-Shiro (26-6)

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm, Jasper

G2: Friday 3:00 pm, Madisonville

G3: Saturday 3:00 pm, CE King (if necessary)

Winner vs (20) Whitney (23-9) or (21) Cameron Yoe (25-6)

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(23) Woodville (26-6-1) vs (10) Central Heights (27-4-2)

G1: Thursday 7:30 pm, Nacogdoches

G2: Saturday 2:00 pm, Jasper

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (5) Malakoff (30-6) or (1) Troy (32-1)

2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Evadale (20-7) vs (13) Holland (25-8)

All Games at Nutrabolt Stadium, Bryan

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 12:00 pm

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Sabinal (18-7) or Harper (25-6)