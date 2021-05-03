409Sports High School Roundup: May 3

BEAUMONT, Texas — Area baseball diamonds are usually quiet on Monday nights, but that wasn't the case this evening.
From a playoff game to district makeup games and even a playoff warmup, we had it all!
The lone playoff game of the night did not go the way of the 409 with Kelly's upset bid of tenth-ranked St. Thomas coming up short. The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead only to see the Eagles rally for a 3-1 win. The Bulldogs season comes to a close at (13-15).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
TAPPS DIVISON I AREA
(10) St. Thomas 3 Kelly 1 Final
St. Thomas advances
21-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 8 Livingston 6 Final
(23) Hamshire-Fannett 5 Splendora 3 Final
22-4A
Silsbee 8 Vidor 4 Final-8
22-3A
Buna 6 Kountze 3 Final
Playoff Warmup
Anahuac 8 Orangefield 5 Final