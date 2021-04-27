409Sports High School Roundup: April 27

PNG inches closer to district title with win over Galena Park

BEAUMONT, Texas — With district races coming to a close, things are particularly interesting in 21-5A.

Entering the night the top four teams were separated by just two games with two games remaining on the schedule.

Things would become clearer on Tuesday night with Port Neches-Groves and Barbers Hill picking up wins.

The Indians 7-6 victory over Galena Park gives them a chance to clinch at least a share of the district crown with another win over the Yellowjackets Friday.

Meanwhile the Eagles 5-2 win against Nederland keeps them in the running. Another victory over the Bulldogs would also give The Hill at least a share of the 21-5A title, though PNG swept the season series.

Nederland is currently holding a slim one game lead over Galena Park and Crosby for third place.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 7 Galena Park 6 Final

(13) Barbers Hill 5 Nederland 2 Final

Crosby 16 Port Arthur Memorial 0 Final-5

21-4A

(23) Hamshire-Fannett 3 Shepherd 2 Final

Hardin-Jefferson 11 Liberty 4

22-4A

Silsbee 11 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Final

Orangefield 7 Vidor 3 Final

22-3A

Newton 11 East Chambers 1 Final-5

Anahuac 4 (24) Woodville 1 Final

Kirbyville 6 Kountze 4 Final

Buna 5 Warren 4 Final

24-2A

West Sabine 22 Colmesneil 2 Final-3

25-2A

Evadale 12 Deweyville 0 Final-5

Sabine Pass 17 Hull-Daisetta 4 Final-5

TAPPS DI-5

Kelly 11 St. John XXIII 4 Final

NON-DISTRICT

Lumberton 13 Beaumont United 0 Final-5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

22-3A 4th Place Play-In Game

Warren 10 Anahuac 0 Final-5