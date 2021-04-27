409Sports High School Roundup: April 27

BEAUMONT, Texas — With district races coming to a close, things are particularly interesting in 21-5A.
Entering the night the top four teams were separated by just two games with two games remaining on the schedule.
Things would become clearer on Tuesday night with Port Neches-Groves and Barbers Hill picking up wins.
The Indians 7-6 victory over Galena Park gives them a chance to clinch at least a share of the district crown with another win over the Yellowjackets Friday.
Meanwhile the Eagles 5-2 win against Nederland keeps them in the running. Another victory over the Bulldogs would also give The Hill at least a share of the 21-5A title, though PNG swept the season series.
Nederland is currently holding a slim one game lead over Galena Park and Crosby for third place.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 7 Galena Park 6 Final
(13) Barbers Hill 5 Nederland 2 Final
Crosby 16 Port Arthur Memorial 0 Final-5
21-4A
(23) Hamshire-Fannett 3 Shepherd 2 Final
Hardin-Jefferson 11 Liberty 4
22-4A
Silsbee 11 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Final
Orangefield 7 Vidor 3 Final
22-3A
Newton 11 East Chambers 1 Final-5
Anahuac 4 (24) Woodville 1 Final
Kirbyville 6 Kountze 4 Final
Buna 5 Warren 4 Final
24-2A
West Sabine 22 Colmesneil 2 Final-3
25-2A
Evadale 12 Deweyville 0 Final-5
Sabine Pass 17 Hull-Daisetta 4 Final-5
TAPPS DI-5
Kelly 11 St. John XXIII 4 Final
NON-DISTRICT
Lumberton 13 Beaumont United 0 Final-5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
22-3A 4th Place Play-In Game
Warren 10 Anahuac 0 Final-5