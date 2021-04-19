409Sports High School Roundup: April 19

PNG completes sweep of fifth ranked Barbers Hill

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a busier Monday than usual with some of area teams making up games that were washed out last week.

In the headliner the Port Neches-Groves baseball team completed a sweep of fifth ranked Barbers Hill.

After edging the Eagles 2-1 in Mont Belvieu Tuesday, the Indians topped Barbers Hill 7-1 at Indian Field.

The victory gives PNG sole possession of first place in 21-5A with two games remaining on their district schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 7 (5) Barbers Hill 1 Final

Nederland 20 Beaumont United 1 Final (5 inn)

17-4A

Jasper 10 Carthage 5 Final

22-3A

Kountze 10 East Chambers 3 Final

25-2A

Evadale 11 Big Sandy 1 Final (5 inn)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A

(2) Barbers Hill 17 Nederland 0 Final (6 inn)

Port Neches-Groves 5 Galena Park 0 Final

22-3A

Kountze 11 East Chambers 1 Final (5 inn)

25-2A

(25) Evadale 11 Big Sandy 10 Final