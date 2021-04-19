x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

HS Baseball

409Sports High School Roundup: April 19

PNG completes sweep of fifth ranked Barbers Hill

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a busier Monday than usual with some of area teams making up games that were washed out last week.

In the headliner the Port Neches-Groves baseball team completed a sweep of fifth ranked Barbers Hill. 

After edging the Eagles 2-1 in Mont Belvieu Tuesday, the Indians topped Barbers Hill 7-1 at Indian Field. 

The victory gives PNG sole possession of first place in 21-5A with two games remaining on their district schedule. 

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 7 (5) Barbers Hill 1 Final
Nederland 20 Beaumont United 1 Final (5 inn)

17-4A
Jasper 10 Carthage 5 Final

22-3A
Kountze 10 East Chambers 3 Final

25-2A
Evadale 11 Big Sandy 1 Final (5 inn)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A
(2) Barbers Hill 17 Nederland 0 Final (6 inn)
Port Neches-Groves 5 Galena Park 0 Final

22-3A
Kountze 11 East Chambers 1 Final (5 inn)

25-2A
(25) Evadale 11 Big Sandy 10 Final

TAPPS DI-4
St. Pius X 16 Kelly 0 Final (3 inn)

Related Articles