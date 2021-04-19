409Sports High School Roundup: April 19

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a busier Monday than usual with some of area teams making up games that were washed out last week.
In the headliner the Port Neches-Groves baseball team completed a sweep of fifth ranked Barbers Hill.
After edging the Eagles 2-1 in Mont Belvieu Tuesday, the Indians topped Barbers Hill 7-1 at Indian Field.
The victory gives PNG sole possession of first place in 21-5A with two games remaining on their district schedule.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 7 (5) Barbers Hill 1 Final
Nederland 20 Beaumont United 1 Final (5 inn)
17-4A
Jasper 10 Carthage 5 Final
22-3A
Kountze 10 East Chambers 3 Final
25-2A
Evadale 11 Big Sandy 1 Final (5 inn)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-5A
(2) Barbers Hill 17 Nederland 0 Final (6 inn)
Port Neches-Groves 5 Galena Park 0 Final
22-3A
Kountze 11 East Chambers 1 Final (5 inn)
25-2A
(25) Evadale 11 Big Sandy 10 Final
TAPPS DI-4
St. Pius X 16 Kelly 0 Final (3 inn)