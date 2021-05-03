409Sports High School Baseball Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for our area UIL baseball teams, while it's round two for our TAPPS representatives.
In early week action Kelly was edged by district rival St. Thomas in the Area Round, 3-1. The Bulldogs season ends at (13-15).
Check back throughout the week for more playoff information.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
5A BI-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves vs La Porte
G1: Friday 7:00 pm, La Porte
G2: Saturday 2:00 pm, PNG
G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Kempner or Northside
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs (1) Friendswood
G1: Thursday 6:30 pm, Nederland
G2: Friday 6:30 pm, Friendswood
G3: TBD
Winner vs Milby or Fulshear
4A BI-DISTRICT
Jasper vs Robinson
G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Nacogdoches
G2: Saturday 3:00 pm, Nutrabolt Stadium - Bryan
G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Lake Belton or Manor New Tech
4A BI-DISTRICT
Orangefield vs Liberty
All Games at Lamar University
G1: Friday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 1:00 pm
G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Mickey Leland or Sealy
4A BI-DISTRICT
Hardin-Jefferson / (23) Hamshire-Fannett winner vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville
TBD
Winner vs (22) El Campo or Furr
4A BI-DISTRICT
Hardin-Jefferson / (23) Hamshire-Fannett loser vs Bridge City
TBD
Winner vs (20) Bellville or North Forest
4A BI-DISTRICT
Silsbee vs Livingston
TBD
Winner vs Scarborough or Navasota
3A BI-DISTRICT
Kirbyville vs (10) Central Heights
G1: Friday 4:30 pm, Jasper
G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Lufkin Hudson
G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Danbury or Tarkington
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Diboll
G1: Friday 6:00 pm, Buna
G2: Saturday 2:00 pm, Diboll
G3: Monday 6:00 pm, Jasper (if necessary)
Winner vs (18) Boling or Hardin
3A BI-DISTRICT
(23) Woodville vs Huntington
TBD
Winner vs New Waverly or Van Vleck
2A BI-DISTRICT
Brookeland vs (3) Garrison
TBD
Winner vs Douglass or Leon
2A BI-DISTRICT
Colmesneil vs Shelbyville
All games at Pollok Central
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 1:00 pm
G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Centerville or TBD
2A BI-DISTRICT
Sabine Pass vs Burton
TBD
Winner vs (12) Thrall or Ganado
2A BI-DISTRICT
Deweyville vs (24) Mumford
TBD
Winner vs (13) Holland or Louise
2A BI-DISTRICT
Evadale vs Somerville
All games at New Caney Adam Dunn Field
G1: Friday 4:30 pm
G2: 30 minutes after Game 2
G3: Saturday 2:00 pm
Winner vs (9) Weimar or (20) Thorndale
1A BI-DISTRICT
High Island at (9) Fayetteville
Friday 6:00 pm
Winner vs Bartlett or TBD
TAPPS DIVISION I AREA
(10) St. Thomas 3 Kelly 1 Final
St. Thomas advances
TAPPS DIVISON IV AREA
Legacy Christian vs Central Texas Christian
TBD
Winner vs Brazos Christian or Hill Country Christian