409Sports High School Baseball Bi-District Schedule

UIL baseball playoffs get underway this week with Bi-District Round

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for our area UIL baseball teams, while it's round two for our TAPPS representatives.

In early week action Kelly was edged by district rival St. Thomas in the Area Round, 3-1. The Bulldogs season ends at (13-15).

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs La Porte

G1: Friday 7:00 pm, La Porte

G2: Saturday 2:00 pm, PNG

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Kempner or Northside

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs (1) Friendswood

G1: Thursday 6:30 pm, Nederland

G2: Friday 6:30 pm, Friendswood

G3: TBD

Winner vs Milby or Fulshear

4A BI-DISTRICT

Jasper vs Robinson

G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Nacogdoches

G2: Saturday 3:00 pm, Nutrabolt Stadium - Bryan

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Lake Belton or Manor New Tech

4A BI-DISTRICT

Orangefield vs Liberty

All Games at Lamar University

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Mickey Leland or Sealy

4A BI-DISTRICT

Hardin-Jefferson / (23) Hamshire-Fannett winner vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville

TBD

Winner vs (22) El Campo or Furr

4A BI-DISTRICT

Hardin-Jefferson / (23) Hamshire-Fannett loser vs Bridge City

TBD

Winner vs (20) Bellville or North Forest

4A BI-DISTRICT

Silsbee vs Livingston

TBD

Winner vs Scarborough or Navasota

3A BI-DISTRICT

Kirbyville vs (10) Central Heights

G1: Friday 4:30 pm, Jasper

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Lufkin Hudson

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Danbury or Tarkington

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Diboll

G1: Friday 6:00 pm, Buna

G2: Saturday 2:00 pm, Diboll

G3: Monday 6:00 pm, Jasper (if necessary)

Winner vs (18) Boling or Hardin

3A BI-DISTRICT

(23) Woodville vs Huntington

TBD

Winner vs New Waverly or Van Vleck

2A BI-DISTRICT

Brookeland vs (3) Garrison

TBD

Winner vs Douglass or Leon

2A BI-DISTRICT

Colmesneil vs Shelbyville

All games at Pollok Central

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Centerville or TBD

2A BI-DISTRICT

Sabine Pass vs Burton

TBD

Winner vs (12) Thrall or Ganado

2A BI-DISTRICT

Deweyville vs (24) Mumford

TBD

Winner vs (13) Holland or Louise



2A BI-DISTRICT

Evadale vs Somerville

All games at New Caney Adam Dunn Field

G1: Friday 4:30 pm

G2: 30 minutes after Game 2

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm

Winner vs (9) Weimar or (20) Thorndale

1A BI-DISTRICT

High Island at (9) Fayetteville

Friday 6:00 pm

Winner vs Bartlett or TBD

TAPPS DIVISION I AREA

(10) St. Thomas 3 Kelly 1 Final

St. Thomas advances