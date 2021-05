409Sports High School Baseball Area Round Schedule

Nine area baseball teams remain on the long road to State

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL baseball playoffs are rolling along with nine teams from our viewing area still alive.

Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

5A AREA

Port Neches-Groves vs Kempner

All Games at Crosby

G1: Thursday 8:00 pm

G2: Friday 8:00 pm

G3: Saturday 5:00 pm

Winner vs (1) Friendswood or Fulshear

4A AREA

Jasper vs Lake Belton

All Games at Navasota

G1: Thursday 7:30 pm

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (8) Giddings or Hudson

4A AREA

Orangefield vs Sealy

All Games at Crosby

G1: Thursday 5:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Hardin-Jefferson or (22) El Campo

4A AREA

Hardin-Jefferson vs (22) El Campo

All Games at Sweeny

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Orangefield or Sealy

4A AREA

(23) Hamshire-Fannett vs (20) Bellville

All Games at Splendora

G1: Thursday 7:30 pm

G2: Friday 7:30 pm

G3: Saturday 7:30 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Navasota or Livingston

3A AREA

Buna vs (18) Boling

Winner vs (19) Anderson-Shiro or Anahuac

2A AREA

Evadale vs (20) Thorndale

All Games at Texas A&M

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 4:00 pm

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (24) Mumford or (13) Holland