(2) Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks face (1) Argyle in 4A State Semifinals

Hardin-Jefferson is starting the 4A State Tournament against top ranked Argyle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson is the last area UIL girls basketball team left on the road to a state championship title.

Today the tournament bracket is set. The Lady Hawks are up against the top ranked girls basketball, the Argyle Lady Eagles.

The Lady Eagles are undefeated this season, 37-0, and have 10 state tournament appearances.

Argyle has back-to-back state titles after winning five state tournaments in a row from 2014 to 2019.

Hardin-Jefferson takes the number two spot at 33-4 this season and have nine state tournament appearances.

"The work for those guys, again, was put in back in March and April and May," said Lady Hawk coach Mike Fogo. "They have just got to keep playing for each other and playing hard."

"We've got to get the job done," said senior Lady Hawk Ashlon Jackson. "We've got to focus in. Lock in and trust in God and boom. We got it done and we'll get it done."

The two teams face off on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio at 1:30 p.m.