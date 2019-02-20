KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson continues to steamroll playoff competition. The Lady Hawks cruised to a 67-39 win over Livingston in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals.

The win propels HJ to the Region III Tournament at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Third ranked Hardin-Jefferson will play number seven Midlothian Heritage at 8 pm Friday. Should the Lady Hawks advance, they'll face the winner of Silsbee and Fairfield.

The 28-point win was the closest for Mike Fogo's team in postseason. HJ hammered Splendora, 84-28 before handling North Forest, 56-34 last week.

Freshman phenom Ashlon Jackson led the way with 19 points against the Lady Lions, while Asia Wheeler finished with 13.