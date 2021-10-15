West Brook High School's Khristian Pugh makes the week 8 hit of the week

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week eight "Hit of the Week" goes to West Brook High School's Khristian Pugh.

The week eight game of the week featured Vidor High School at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School.

The Pirates (5-0, 1-0) are off to their best start since 1964. That season Vidor advanced to the State Semifinals with San Marcos advancing on penetrations after the teams played to a tie.

Meanwhile Eric Peevey has the Battlin' Bears (5-1) off to their most successful start since 2010 in his first season leading LCM.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

10-4A-DI

Vidor (5-0, 1-0) at

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (5-1, 1-0)

Series: LCM leads 15-12

Last Meeting: 2020, Vidor 32-7

First Meeting: 1982, Vidor 21-13

Last LCM Win: 2013, 17-13

Streak: Vidor 2-straight Wins

SEASON RESULTS

Vidor Pirates (5-0, 1-0)

vs Silsbee, W 51-48

vs Bellaire Episcopal, W 24-7

at Brazosport, W 39-29

vs Jasper, W 8-7

*at Splendora, W 30-20

(*) District

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (5-1, 1-0)

at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6

at West Orange-Stark, L 39-29

at Katy Jordan, W 32-0

vs Houston Kinkaid, W 49-20

vs Jasper, W 13-0

*at Huffman Hargrave, W 39-31

(*) District

HISTORY

1982: Vidor 21-13

1983: Vidor 12-10

1988: Vidor 10-7

1989: LCM 16-7

1990: LCM 19-7

1991: LCM 19-7

1992: LCM 7-5

1993: LCM 20-3

1994: LCM 28-3

1995: LCM 21-0

1996: LCM 16-7

1997: LCM 52-7

1998: LCM 28-7

1999: Vidor 28-23

2001: Vidor 31-0

2003: LCM 16-13

2004: LCM 34-31

2006: LCM 20-10

2007: Vidor 38-10

2008: Vidor 35-0

2009: Vidor 49-15

2010: LCM 28-21

2011: Vidor 36-14

2012: Vidor 63-42

2013: LCM 17-13

2018: Vidor 44-7

2020: Vidor 32-7