West Brook High School's Khristian Pugh makes the week 8 hit of the week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week eight "Hit of the Week" goes to West Brook High School's Khristian Pugh.
The week eight game of the week featured Vidor High School at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School.
The Pirates (5-0, 1-0) are off to their best start since 1964. That season Vidor advanced to the State Semifinals with San Marcos advancing on penetrations after the teams played to a tie.
Meanwhile Eric Peevey has the Battlin' Bears (5-1) off to their most successful start since 2010 in his first season leading LCM.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
10-4A-DI
Vidor (5-0, 1-0) at
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (5-1, 1-0)
Series: LCM leads 15-12
Last Meeting: 2020, Vidor 32-7
First Meeting: 1982, Vidor 21-13
Last LCM Win: 2013, 17-13
Streak: Vidor 2-straight Wins
SEASON RESULTS
Vidor Pirates (5-0, 1-0)
vs Silsbee, W 51-48
vs Bellaire Episcopal, W 24-7
at Brazosport, W 39-29
vs Jasper, W 8-7
*at Splendora, W 30-20
(*) District
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (5-1, 1-0)
at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6
at West Orange-Stark, L 39-29
at Katy Jordan, W 32-0
vs Houston Kinkaid, W 49-20
vs Jasper, W 13-0
*at Huffman Hargrave, W 39-31
(*) District
HISTORY
1982: Vidor 21-13
1983: Vidor 12-10
1988: Vidor 10-7
1989: LCM 16-7
1990: LCM 19-7
1991: LCM 19-7
1992: LCM 7-5
1993: LCM 20-3
1994: LCM 28-3
1995: LCM 21-0
1996: LCM 16-7
1997: LCM 52-7
1998: LCM 28-7
1999: Vidor 28-23
2001: Vidor 31-0
2003: LCM 16-13
2004: LCM 34-31
2006: LCM 20-10
2007: Vidor 38-10
2008: Vidor 35-0
2009: Vidor 49-15
2010: LCM 28-21
2011: Vidor 36-14
2012: Vidor 63-42
2013: LCM 17-13
2018: Vidor 44-7
2020: Vidor 32-7
