Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne makes week 7 'Hit of the Week'

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week seven "Hit of the Week" goes to Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne.

The week seven game of the week featured Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School at Vidor High School.

Both teams are coming off of non-district victories. LCM won a shootout Legacy Sports Science 50-34, while Vidor topped Trinity Christian in Addison 22-14 before their bye week.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (3-2, 0-0) at

Vidor Pirates (2-3, 0-0)

Pirate Stadium, Friday 7:30 pm

Series: LCM leads 15-13

First Meeting: 1982, Vidor 21-13

Last Meeting: 2021, Vidor 21-12

Last LCM Win: 2013, LCM 17-13



HISTORY

1982: Vidor 21-13

1983: Vidor 12-10

1988: Vidor 10-7

1989: LCM 16-7

1990: LCM 19-7

1991: LCM 19-7

1992: LCM 7-5

1993: LCM 20-3

1994: LCM 28-3

1995: LCM 21-0

1996: LCM 16-7

1997: LCM 52-7

1998: LCM 28-7

1999: Vidor 28-23

2001: Vidor 31-0

2003: LCM 16-13

2004: LCM 34-31

2006: LCM 20-10

2007: Vidor 38-10

2008: Vidor 35-0

2009: Vidor 49-15

2010: LCM 28-21

2011: Vidor 36-14

2012: Vidor 63-42

2013: LCM 17-13

2018: Vidor 44-7

2020: Vidor 32-7

2021: Vidor 21-12

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Results

Hardin-Jefferson, W 35-0

West Orange-Stark, L 38-32

Bridge City, W 41-7

Kinkaid, L 23-6

Legacy Sports Science, W 50-34