Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne makes week 7 'Hit of the Week'

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week seven "Hit of the Week" goes to Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne.
The week seven game of the week featured Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School at Vidor High School.
The 409Sports Blitz headed north for the crucial 9-4A-DII matchup between ninth-ranked Hamshire-Fannett and Jasper.
Both teams were coming off district opening wins with the Longhorns hammering Bridge City 34-0 and the Bulldogs holding off Liberty 21-14.
Both teams are coming off of non-district victories. LCM won a shootout Legacy Sports Science 50-34, while Vidor topped Trinity Christian in Addison 22-14 before their bye week.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (3-2, 0-0) at
Vidor Pirates (2-3, 0-0)
Pirate Stadium, Friday 7:30 pm
Series: LCM leads 15-13
First Meeting: 1982, Vidor 21-13
Last Meeting: 2021, Vidor 21-12
Last LCM Win: 2013, LCM 17-13
HISTORY
1982: Vidor 21-13
1983: Vidor 12-10
1988: Vidor 10-7
1989: LCM 16-7
1990: LCM 19-7
1991: LCM 19-7
1992: LCM 7-5
1993: LCM 20-3
1994: LCM 28-3
1995: LCM 21-0
1996: LCM 16-7
1997: LCM 52-7
1998: LCM 28-7
1999: Vidor 28-23
2001: Vidor 31-0
2003: LCM 16-13
2004: LCM 34-31
2006: LCM 20-10
2007: Vidor 38-10
2008: Vidor 35-0
2009: Vidor 49-15
2010: LCM 28-21
2011: Vidor 36-14
2012: Vidor 63-42
2013: LCM 17-13
2018: Vidor 44-7
2020: Vidor 32-7
2021: Vidor 21-12
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Results
Hardin-Jefferson, W 35-0
West Orange-Stark, L 38-32
Bridge City, W 41-7
Kinkaid, L 23-6
Legacy Sports Science, W 50-34
Vidor Results
Silsbee, L 48-7
Santa Fe, L 34-22
Brazosport, L 34-12
St. Louis Catholic (LA), W 51-21
Trinity Christian, W 22-14