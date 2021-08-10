Port Arthur Memorial High School's Daevon Iles makes the week 7 hit of the week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week seven "Hit of the Week" goes to Memorial High School's Daevon Iles.
The week seven game of the week featured Silsbee High School at West Orange-Stark High School.
The Tigers (2-3, 1-1) are coming off a hard-fought 20-7 win over Liberty, while West Orange-Stark (4-1, 2-0) blasted Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7.
Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.
MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard
Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at 10:20 p.m.
This will mark the 31st meeting between the two schools with West Orange-Stark leading the series, 25-5.
While that might seem lopsided, the two teams have split their past four matchups with the Tigers knocking the Mustangs out of the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
West Orange-Stark will be putting their 58-game district winning streak on the line that dates back to October 9, 2009. On that night Silsbee edged the Mustangs, 13-7.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Silsbee (2-3, 1-1) at
(4) West Orange-Stark (4-1, 2-0)
Series: WOS leads 25-5
First Meeting: 1986, WOS 24-7
Last Meeting: 2020, 36-6
Last Silsbee Win: 2019, Silsbee 35-28
Season Results
Silsbee Tigers (2-3, 1-1)
at Vidor, L 51-48
at Nederland, L 41-34 (OT)
vs Pleasant Grove, W 30-20 (at Nacogdoches HS)
*at Orangefield, L 16-14
*vs Liberty, W 20-7
West Orange-Stark Mustangs (4-1, 2-0)
at Nederland, L 14-6
vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 39-20
at Newton, W 40-26
*vs Hamshire-Fannett, W 24-8
*at Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7
History
1986: WOS 24-7
1987: WOS 32-8
1990: WOS 20-13
1991: WOS 28-26
1992: WOS 33-0
1993: Silsbee 20-14
1994: WOS 22-7
1995: WOS 34-13
1998: WOS 17-0
1998: Silsbee 21-20 (Bi-District)
1999: WOS 26-9
2002: WOS 23-9
2003: WOS 41-6
2006: WOS 20-13
2007: WOS 17-6
2008: WOS 14-7 (OT)
2009: Silsbee 13-7
2010: WOS 36-8
2011: WOS 24-13
2012: WOS 26-12
2013: WOS 27-0
2014: WOS 35-0
2015: WOS 49-28
2016: WOS 51-2
2017: WOS 34-17
2018: WOS 24-21
2018: Silsbee 19-9 (State Quarterfinal)
2019: WOS 17-9
2019: Silsbee 35-28 (State Quarterfinal)
2020: WOS 36-6