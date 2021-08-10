Port Arthur Memorial High School's Daevon Iles makes the week 7 hit of the week

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week seven "Hit of the Week" goes to Memorial High School's Daevon Iles.

The week seven game of the week featured Silsbee High School at West Orange-Stark High School.

The Tigers (2-3, 1-1) are coming off a hard-fought 20-7 win over Liberty, while West Orange-Stark (4-1, 2-0) blasted Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7.

This will mark the 31st meeting between the two schools with West Orange-Stark leading the series, 25-5.

While that might seem lopsided, the two teams have split their past four matchups with the Tigers knocking the Mustangs out of the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

West Orange-Stark will be putting their 58-game district winning streak on the line that dates back to October 9, 2009. On that night Silsbee edged the Mustangs, 13-7.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Silsbee (2-3, 1-1) at

(4) West Orange-Stark (4-1, 2-0)

Series: WOS leads 25-5

First Meeting: 1986, WOS 24-7

Last Meeting: 2020, 36-6

Last Silsbee Win: 2019, Silsbee 35-28

Season Results

Silsbee Tigers (2-3, 1-1)

at Vidor, L 51-48

at Nederland, L 41-34 (OT)

vs Pleasant Grove, W 30-20 (at Nacogdoches HS)

*at Orangefield, L 16-14

*vs Liberty, W 20-7

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (4-1, 2-0)

at Nederland, L 14-6

vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 39-20

at Newton, W 40-26

*vs Hamshire-Fannett, W 24-8

*at Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7