Beaumont United's Davon Walker lays out the return man in the week 5 Hit of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week five "Hit of the Week" goes to Beaumont United High School's Davon Walker.

The week five game of the week featured Nederland High School at Port Neches-Groves High School for Mid-County Madness.

The premier rivalry of Southeast Texas will take center stage Friday night when Nederland and Port Neches-Groves play the 98th edition of Mid-County Madness.

The annual grudge match will also serve as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

(10) Nederland Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0) at

Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1, 0-0)

Series: PNG leads 52-38-7

Last Meeting: 2020, PNG 22-21

Last Nederland Win: 2017, Nederland 36-35

First Meeting: 1925, Nederland 6-0

Streak: PNG 3 Wins

Season Results

Nederland Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0)

vs West Orange-Stark, W 14-6

at Houston Austin, W 41-6

vs Silsbee, W 41-34 (OT)