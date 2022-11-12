Port Arthur Memorial's Darrell Thornton stops a McKinney touchdown in the week 12 'Hit of the Week'

Check out this week's Hit of the Week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week 12 "Hit of the Week" goes to Port Arthur Memorial High School's Darrell Thornton.

The week 12 game of the week featured East Chambers High School Vs. Woodville High School.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

The threat of inclement weather forced a decision to postpone tonight's Game of the Week until Saturday.

East Chambers High School will now meet up with Woodville for the first week of playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lumberton High School's Raider Stadium.

When UIL realignment sent the Woodville Eagles out of the 409, Head Coach Ty Robison was disappointed to lose many rivals from Southeast Texas.

Friday night his Woodville team will get to meet one in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

The Eagles (8-2) will square off against East Chambers (7-3) in Lumberton's Raider Stadium with the winner advancing to the Area Round and the loser going home for the year.

This will be the fifteenth meeting between the two schools with the Buccaneers leading the series, 10-4.

Last year Woodville won a thriller over East Chambers 34-27.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

3A-DI Bi-District

East Chambers (7-3) vs Woodville (8-2)

Series: East Chambers leads 10-4

First Meeting: 1968, East Chambers 8-7

Last Meeting: 2021, Woodville 34-27

History

1968: East Chambers 8-7 (Bi-District)

1982: Woodville 14-2

1983: Woodville 28-0

2009: East Chambers 23-21 (Bi-District)

2010: East Chambers 35-13

2011: East Chambers 21-9

2012: East Chambers 28-6

2013: East Chambers 28-6

2014: East Chambers 27-7

2015: East Chambers 55-10

2018: Woodville 42-31

2019: East Chambers 28-0

2020: East Chambers 49-20

2021: Woodville, 34-27

Season Results

East Chambers Buccaneers (7-3)

vs Kelly, W 42-0

vs Hamshire-Fannett, L 41-0

at Hardin-Jefferson, W 22-17

vs Liberty, W 27-20

*at Kirbyville, W 36-16

*vs Buna, W 42-27

*at Anahuac, L 45-20

*vs Tarkington, W 36-14

*at Hardin, W 47-0

*vs Orangefield, W 28-21