LC-M's Amier Washington makes the week 1 Hit of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week one "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School's Amier Washington.

The week one game of the week featured West Orange-Stark Vs. Nederland High School in Nederland.

(4) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (0-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (0-0)

Friday 7:30 pm

Bulldog Stadium, Nederland

Capacity: 10,824

Series History

West Orange-Stark leads 27-9

Last Meeting: 2019, West Orange-Stark 21-20

Last Nederland Win: 2018, 19-18

Streak: West Orange-Stark, 1 game

1977: WOS 19-15

1978: WOS 21-14

1979: Nederland 13-3

1980: WOS 40-8

1981: WOS 7-0

1982: WOS 7-3

1983: WOS 20-13

1984: WOS 23-0

1985: WOS 35-13

1986: WOS 28-10

1987: WOS 35-7

1988: WOS 41-20

1989: WOS 42-36

1990: WOS 55-0

1991: WOS 41-7

1992: Nederland 2-0 (Forfeit)

1993: WOS 33-28

1994: WOS 32-22

1995: WOS 41-14

1996: Nederland 34-12

1997: WOS 20-17

1998: WOS 36-9

1999: Nederland 35-7

2000: WOS 21-10

2001: Nederland 25-0

2002: Nederland 42-21

2003: Nederland 18-14

2004: WOS 32-30

2005: WOS 20-10

2008: WOS 33-13

2009: WOS 42-21

2010: WOS 40-19

2011: Nederland 21-20

2016: WOS 42-0

2018: Nederland 19-18

2019: WOS 21-20

Top Recruits

West Orange-Stark

Demetrius Hunter (SR) - 4 Star - (Offensive Line)

Committed to Oklahoma

Offers (12) : Oklahoma, Arizona State, Colorado, Grambling State, Houston, Lamar, Nevada, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Tulane

Carmello Jones (SR) - 3 Star - (Edge)

Committed to Baylor

Offers (4) : Baylor, Utah, Louisiana, Washington State

Jadon Jones (SR) - (Safety)

Offer (1) : Marshall