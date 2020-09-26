Port Neches-Groves HS defensive lineman Isaac Baker makes week five's 'Hit of the Week'

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week five Hit of the Week goes to Port Neches-Groves High School's Isaac Baker.

The week four game of the week features Port Arthur's Memorial High School Vs. Port Neches-Groves High School.

The Titans and the Indians will kickoff their season against each Friday night.

The 409Sports Blitz is heading to The Reservation for our Game of The Week, as Port Neches-Groves is set to host Port Arthur Memorial.

This marks the first week that 5A and 6A schools are allowed to play regular season games, after smaller schools have played for the last four weeks.

While this is only the third meeting between the Indians and Titans, the communities have met each other plenty of times on the football field since the 1920's.

The last meeting between Port Neches-Groves and Port Arthur Memorial was in 2017 when the teams played in the same district as each other.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (0-0) at Port Neches-Groves Indians (0-0)

Series: Tied 1-1

First Meeting: 2016, Port Arthur Memorial 33-28

Last Meeting: 2017, Port Neches-Groves 44-36