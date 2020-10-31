Newton High School's Kason Adams makes week 10's 'Hit of the Week'

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week ten "Hit of the Week" goes to Newton High School's Kason Adams.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights tonight on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

The week ten game of the week featured Silsbee High School Vs. Hardin-Jefferson High School in Sour Lake.

Hardin-Jefferson will look to snap a ten-game losing streak against Silsbee in 11-4A-DII action, while the Tigers hope to end the regular season on a high note.

Both teams head into the game with a single district loss, meaning this matchup will go a long way in determining playoff positions.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Silsbee Tigers (5-2, 4-1) at

Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (4-3, 4-1)

Series: Silsbee leads 12-2

Last Meeting: 2019, Silsbee 58-24

Last HJ Win: 2005, 12-0

Streak: Silsbee 10-straight wins

2020 RESULTS

Silsbee Tigers

Lumberton, W 56-14

#2 Pleasant Grove, L 46-14

*Orangefield, W 14-6

*Liberty, W 14-7

*#2 West Orange-Stark, L 36-6

*Bridge City, W 51-21

*Hamshire-Fannett, W 24-2

(*District)

Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

East Chambers, L 34-7

Buna, W 25-14

#5 Jasper, L 46-20

*Liberty, W 26-21

*#3 West Orange-Stark, L 47-7

*Bridge City, W 35-34

*Hamshire-Fannett, W 42-31

(*District)