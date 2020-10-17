Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School's Ken'teon Champin makes week 8's 'Hit of the Week'

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week eight "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School's Ken'teon Champin

The week eight game of the week featured Carthage High School Vs. Jasepr High School.

The 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week could very well be the game of the week for the entire state of Texas.

The District 10-4A-DII title will be on the line as fourth-ranked Jasper (5-0, 1-0) welcomes number one Cartage (4-0, 1-0) to Bulldog Field.

Jasper will be looking for their first win over Carthage since 1969. While the kings of "bEast" Texas are searching for their 21st-straight win after winning their seventh State Championship last season.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

10-4A-DII

#1 Carthage Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) at #4 Jasper Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0)

Series: Carthage leads 10-7-3

Last Meeting: 2013, Carthage 41-26

Last Jasper Win: 1969, 17-0

SERIES HISTORY

1928: Tie, 12-12

1929: Jasper, 13-12

1930: Carthage, 6-0

1931: Jasper, 7-0

1942: Jasper, 24-12

1942: Carthage, 19-0

1943: Carthage, 20-6

1943: Tie, 6-6

1944: Carthage, 13-7

1944: Jasper, 13-0

1945: Jasper, 19-18

1946: Carthage, 38-7

1947: Carthage, 27-0

1968: Jasper, 42-8

1969: Jasper, 17-0

1973: Tie, 14-14

2008: Carthage, 56-21

2009: Carthage, 27-3

2012: Carthage, 49-31

2013: Carthage, 41-26

2020 RESULTS

#1 Carthage Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0)

Kilgore, W 27-7

#4 Gilmer, W 42-14

#2 Pleasant Grove, W 35-7

#10 Center, W 56-14