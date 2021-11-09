Hamshire-Fannett's Kheagian Heckaman makes the week 3 Hit of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week three "Hit of the Week" goes to Hamshire-Fannett High School's Kheagian Heckaman.
The week three game of the week featured East Chambers High School at Hamshire-Fannett High School.
Fort the second-straight week the 409Sports Blitz is heading to a rivalry grudge match.
Friday night East Chambers will travel to Hamshire-Fannett for the 48th Rice Bowl!
Last season the Buccaneers protected their home turf with a 49-39 win to get within one win of tying the all-time series.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (1-1) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-1)
"Rice Bowl"
Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 24-23
First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0
Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-39
Last East Chambers Win: 2019, 26-19
2021 Results
East Chambers (1-1)
WK 1: West Rusk, L 38-14
WK 2: Brookshire Royal, W 52-13
Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)
WK 1: LCM, L 26-6
WK 2: Houston Wheatley, W 56-14
Series History
1961: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-0
1962: East Chambers, 12-6
1963: East Chambers, 12-0
1964: East Chambers, 47-0
1965: East Chambers, 24-0
1966: East Chambers, 24-8
1967: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-14
1968: East Chambers, 15-14
1969: East Chambers, 24-6
1970: East Chambers, 24-18
1971: Hamshire-Fannett, 6-0
1972: Hamshire-Fannett, 14-6
1973: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-0
1974: Hamshire-Fannett, 40-6
1975: Hamshire-Fannett, 19-15
1976: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7
1977: East Chambers, 7-6
1978: Hamshire-Fannett, 12-6
1979: East Chambers, 29-27
1980: Hamshire-Fannett, 13-6
1981: Hamshire-Fannett, 30-7
1982: East Chambers, 28-18
1983: East Chambers, 12-10
1984: Hamshire-Fannett, 25-6
1985: Hamshire-Fannett, 18-17
1986: Hamshire-Fannett, 9-8
1987: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-6
1988: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-12
1989: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-21
1990: Hamshire-Fannett, 63-6
1991: Hamshire-Fannett, 70-0
2000: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-12
2001: East Chambers, 25-2
2002: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7
2003: Hamshire-Fannett, 33-7
2006: East Chambers, 20-17
2007: East Chambers, 33-19
2009: East Chambers, 21-0
2012: East Chambers, 33-14
2013: East Chambers, 27-23
2014: East Chambers, 33-14
2015: East Chambers, 42-13
2016: East Chambers, 28-24
2017: Hamshire-Fannett, 32-28
2018: East Chambers, 35-13
2019: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-19
2020: East Chambers, 49-39