High School Volleyball Small School Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the UIL staggering the start of high school volleyball due to COVID concerns in larger schools, area small schools will get a jump on playoff action.
Small schools in this case are defined as 4A and below by the UIL. They'll open postseason play Thursday, while 5A and 6A schools continue their second round of district play.
Please check back for updated playoff information.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
4A BI-DISTRICT
Jasper vs China Spring
Thursday 5:30 pm, Crockett High School
Vidor vs #18 Huffman Hargrave
Thursday 6:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School
Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson
Thursday 6:30 pm, Buna High School
Lumberton vs Liberty
Thursday 7:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs #25 Splendora
Thursday 8:00 pm, Kountze High School
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Corrigan-Camden
TBA
Warren vs Huntington
Thursday 7:00 pm, Corrigan-Camden High School
East Chambers vs #25 Central Heights
Friday 6:00 pm, Woodville High School
2A BI-DISTRICT
Colmesneil vs Hull-Daisetta
Thursday 6:00 pm, Kountze High School
#14 Deweyville vs Latexo
Thursday 7:30 pm, Woodville High School