x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

High School

High School Volleyball Roundup: September 22

Rock-A-Noos take care of West Brook in non-district action

PORT NECHES, Texas — The possibility of heavy rains from Tropical Depression Beta led some area schools to alter their usual Tuesday schedules.

Port Neches-Groves hosted West Brook a couple hours earlier than normal, but didn't miss a beat in a four-set win over the Lady Bruins (25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22).

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

17-4A
Rusk 3 Jasper 0

22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Orangefield 2
(25-18, 9-25, 28-26, 20-25, 15-5)

Bridge City 3 Lumberton 1

22-3A
Buna 3 Kirbyville 0

Anahuac 3 Kountze 0

Warren 3 Newton 0

23-2A
Colmesneil def. Chester

Evadale 3 Spurger 0
(25-17, 25-15, 25-17)

NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 3 West Brook 1
(25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22)

Kelly 3 Beaumont United 2
(18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13)

Related Articles


 