High School Volleyball Roundup: September 22

PORT NECHES, Texas — The possibility of heavy rains from Tropical Depression Beta led some area schools to alter their usual Tuesday schedules.
Port Neches-Groves hosted West Brook a couple hours earlier than normal, but didn't miss a beat in a four-set win over the Lady Bruins (25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
17-4A
Rusk 3 Jasper 0
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Orangefield 2
(25-18, 9-25, 28-26, 20-25, 15-5)
Bridge City 3 Lumberton 1
22-3A
Buna 3 Kirbyville 0
Anahuac 3 Kountze 0
Warren 3 Newton 0
23-2A
Colmesneil def. Chester
Evadale 3 Spurger 0
(25-17, 25-15, 25-17)
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 3 West Brook 1
(25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22)
Kelly 3 Beaumont United 2
(18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13)