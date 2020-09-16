High School Volleyball Roundup: September 15

Large schools open their 2020 seasons

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the first time in 2020, 6A and 5A volleyball teams were able to hit the court for non-district action.

Beaumont United opened their season by hosting a tri-match at Timberwolf Gym. The Lady Timberwolves came up short in the opener, getting swept by Lumberton.

In the following match West Brook hit the court for the first time against Lumberton. Once again the Lady Raiders came out on top, this time by a 3-1 score.

The Lady Bruins would bounce back in the nightcap to sweep crosstown Beaumont United on their home court.

Down at The Reservation the Rock-A-Noos were stunned in their opener. The Class 3A Lady Jacks took the first set 25-13, before going onto win the match in four sets.

NON-DISTRICT

Lumberton 3 Beaumont United 0

Lumberton 3 West Brook 1

West Brook 3 Beaumont United 0

Diboll 3 Port Neches-Groves 1

Nederland 3 Dayton 0

(25-21, 25-11, 25-20)

Perez 8 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces

Bolser 5 kills, 3 blocks

Meaux 5 kills, 2 blocks

Wiltz 22 digs, 3 aces

Savarino 18 assists, 3 aces

West Hardin 3 Spurger 0

(25-19, 25-14, 25-13)