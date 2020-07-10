High School Volleyball Roundup: October 6

Bridge City remains undefeated in 22-4A after topping rival Orangefield on the road, 3-1.
The Lady Cards and Lady Bobcats battled back in forth in the opening set before Big Red was able to hold off Orangefield 25-23.
Bridge City would then take a 2-0 lead after another tough 25-22 win in the second set.
Ashlee Broussard's team would not go down without a fight. Orangefield was able to capture the third with an impressive 25-17 decision.
From there Becca Peveto's Lady Cardinals would close it out in the fourth set, 25-21.
Bridge City moves to (8-0) in district play, while Orangefield slips to (2-5) despite a good effort.
The Lady Cardinals were led by Harlee Tupper (17 kills), Daelyn Perry (14 kills) and Taryn Doiron (8 kills). Meanwhile Madison Greenway paced Orangefield with a match-high 19 kills.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 3 Galena Park 0
(25-19, 25-18, 25-17)
Grove (PNG) 7 kills, 10 digs
Garza (PNG) 6 kills
Louvier (PNG) 5 kills, 7 aces
Barbers Hill 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
22-4A
Bridge City 3 Orangefield 1
(25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21)
Lumberton 3 Vidor 1
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 West Orange-Stark 0
22-3A
Warren 3 Buna 1
Anahuac 3 Woodville 2
24-2A
Evadale 3 Burkeville 0
(25-20, 25-16, 25-20)
Hull-Daisetta 3 Spurger 1
(25-12, 26-24, 15-25, 25-14)