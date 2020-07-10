High School Volleyball Roundup: October 6

Bridge City remains undefeated in district play

Bridge City remains undefeated in 22-4A after topping rival Orangefield on the road, 3-1.

The Lady Cards and Lady Bobcats battled back in forth in the opening set before Big Red was able to hold off Orangefield 25-23.

Bridge City would then take a 2-0 lead after another tough 25-22 win in the second set.

Ashlee Broussard's team would not go down without a fight. Orangefield was able to capture the third with an impressive 25-17 decision.

From there Becca Peveto's Lady Cardinals would close it out in the fourth set, 25-21.

Bridge City moves to (8-0) in district play, while Orangefield slips to (2-5) despite a good effort.

The Lady Cardinals were led by Harlee Tupper (17 kills), Daelyn Perry (14 kills) and Taryn Doiron (8 kills). Meanwhile Madison Greenway paced Orangefield with a match-high 19 kills.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 3 Galena Park 0

(25-19, 25-18, 25-17)

Grove (PNG) 7 kills, 10 digs

Garza (PNG) 6 kills

Louvier (PNG) 5 kills, 7 aces

Barbers Hill 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0

22-4A

Bridge City 3 Orangefield 1

(25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21)

Lumberton 3 Vidor 1

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 West Orange-Stark 0

22-3A

Warren 3 Buna 1

Anahuac 3 Woodville 2

24-2A

Evadale 3 Burkeville 0

(25-20, 25-16, 25-20)