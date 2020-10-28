High School Volleyball Roundup: October 27

Deweyville and LCM pick up tiebreaker wins

BEAUMONT, Texas — As we await the arrival of Super Tuesday, it was Tiebreaker Tuesday in Southeast Texas tonight.

In 24-2A Deweyville was able to take down rival Evadale 3-1 to earn the district's top playoff spot. The teams shared the district crown after the teams split their regular season meetings.

Meanwhile in 22-4A, Little Cypress-Mauriceville was able to go on the road and earn the district's third playoff spot with a clean sweep of Vidor.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

22-4A 3rd Place Tiebreaker

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Vidor 0

24-2A 1st Place Tiebreaker

Deweyville 3 Evadale 1

21-5A

Nederland 3 Beaumont United 0

(25-13, 25-20, 25-16)

Perez - 14 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces

Bolser - 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Meaux - 6 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs

Savarino - 33 assists, 3 aces

Wiltz - 18 digs, 3 aces

Nederland (12-4, 7-1)