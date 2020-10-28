High School Volleyball Roundup: October 27

BEAUMONT, Texas — As we await the arrival of Super Tuesday, it was Tiebreaker Tuesday in Southeast Texas tonight.
In 24-2A Deweyville was able to take down rival Evadale 3-1 to earn the district's top playoff spot. The teams shared the district crown after the teams split their regular season meetings.
Meanwhile in 22-4A, Little Cypress-Mauriceville was able to go on the road and earn the district's third playoff spot with a clean sweep of Vidor.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
22-4A 3rd Place Tiebreaker
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Vidor 0
24-2A 1st Place Tiebreaker
Deweyville 3 Evadale 1
21-5A
Nederland 3 Beaumont United 0
(25-13, 25-20, 25-16)
Perez - 14 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces
Bolser - 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace
Meaux - 6 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs
Savarino - 33 assists, 3 aces
Wiltz - 18 digs, 3 aces
Nederland (12-4, 7-1)
Barbers Hill 3 Port Neches-Groves 0
(25-21, 25-12, 25-5)