High School Volleyball Roundup: October 20

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — In a week full of local football rivalries, the Deweyville Lady Pirates volleyball team picked up a crucial district win over rival Evadale Tuesday night, 3-1.
After splitting the first two sets, Deweyville was able to grind out a tough 27-25 win over the Lady Rebels in the third set.
With momentum on their side, the Lady Pirates would cruise to a 25-14 win to clinch the District 24-2A match.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-5A
Nederland 3 Galena Park 0
(25-15, 25-14, 25-19)
Perez (NED) 11 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces
Bolser (NED) 7 kills, 11 digs, 2 solo blocks
Savarino (NED) 3 aces, 4 kills, 32 assists, 5 digs
Wiltz (NED) 3 aces, 16 digs
Lady Bulldogs (9-4, 4-1)
Barbers Hill 3 Beaumont United 0
(25-6, 25-12, 25-15)
Port Neches-Groves 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
(
22-4A
Orangefield 3 Vidor 2
(21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 15-7)
Greenway 15 kills, 22 digs, 2 aces, 1 block
Haley (OF) 5 kills
Francis (OF) 4 kills, 3 aces
Humplik (OF) 4 kills, 14 digs, 1 block
Jeane (OF) 4 kills, 8 blocks
Stanfield (OF) 31 digs
Rawls (OF) 3 aces
South (OF) 2 aces, 21 assits
Burnette (OF) 17 assits
22-3A
Warren 3 Anahuac 0
24-2A
Deweyville 3 Evadale 1