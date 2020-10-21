High School Volleyball Roundup: October 20

Deweyville tops rival Evadale in district action

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — In a week full of local football rivalries, the Deweyville Lady Pirates volleyball team picked up a crucial district win over rival Evadale Tuesday night, 3-1.

After splitting the first two sets, Deweyville was able to grind out a tough 27-25 win over the Lady Rebels in the third set.

With momentum on their side, the Lady Pirates would cruise to a 25-14 win to clinch the District 24-2A match.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-5A

Nederland 3 Galena Park 0

(25-15, 25-14, 25-19)

Perez (NED) 11 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces

Bolser (NED) 7 kills, 11 digs, 2 solo blocks

Savarino (NED) 3 aces, 4 kills, 32 assists, 5 digs

Wiltz (NED) 3 aces, 16 digs

Lady Bulldogs (9-4, 4-1)

Barbers Hill 3 Beaumont United 0

(25-6, 25-12, 25-15)

Port Neches-Groves 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0

(

22-4A

Orangefield 3 Vidor 2

(21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 15-7)

Greenway 15 kills, 22 digs, 2 aces, 1 block

Haley (OF) 5 kills

Francis (OF) 4 kills, 3 aces

Humplik (OF) 4 kills, 14 digs, 1 block

Jeane (OF) 4 kills, 8 blocks

Stanfield (OF) 31 digs

Rawls (OF) 3 aces

South (OF) 2 aces, 21 assits

Burnette (OF) 17 assits

22-3A

Warren 3 Anahuac 0