High School Volleyball Roundup: August 18

LCM wins five set thriller over Hamshire-Fannett

ORANGE, Texas — A Tuesday night matchup between former district rivals Hamshire-Fannett and Little Cypress Mauriceville did not disappoint, with the Lady Bears edging the Lady Horns in five sets.

Hamshire-Fannett rallied for a 25-20 win in the opening set, only to see LCM roar back for a 25-6 victory in the second. The Lady Horns would go back on top with convincing 25-15 win in the third.

After that LCM dug deep to take the final two sets (25-20, 15-13) and wrap up a tough non-district win

NON-DISTRICT

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Hamshire-Fannett 2

(20-25, 25-6, 15-25, 25-20, 15-13)

Liberty 3 Orangefield 0

(29-27, 28-26, 25-13)

Kountze 3 West Hardin 0

(25-14, 25-17, 25-23)

Newton 3 Shelbyville 0

East Chambers 3 West Orange-Stark 0