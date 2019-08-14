The first Tuesday full of volleyball action is in the books with both Mid-County teams defending their home courts in our featured games. Nederland blanked Hardin-Jefferson, while Port Neches-Groves swept Galveston Ball.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nederland 3 Hardin-Jefferson 0
(25-20, 25-21, 26-24)
Port Neches-Groves 3 Galveston Ball 0
(25-17, 25-18, 26-24)
Woodville 3 Lumberton 2
(24-26, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9)
Orangefield 3 Vidor 0
Buna 3 West Hardin 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
(25-15, 25-9, 25-17)
Deweyville 3 West Orange-Stark 0
(25-8, 25-19, 25-11)
Bridge City 3 Kelly 1