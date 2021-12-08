High School Volleyball Roundup: August 12

Area volleyball teams are busy with weekend tournaments

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's the time of the year when area volleyball teams are piling up games in tournaments across the area.

One of the biggest events is being held in Lumberton with the Lady Raiders hosting the Southeast Texas Invitational that features sixteen teams.

Here's a look at today's reported scores and reminder if you want your scores added feel free to send them to aelam@12newsnow.com

SOUTHEAST TEXAS INVITATIONAL

Buna 2 Lumberton 0

Liberty 2 Deweyville 0

Liberty 2 Buna 0

Lumberton 2 Deweyville 0

Bridge City 2 Hamshire-Fannett 0

Corrgian-Camden 2 West Orange-Stark 0

Hamshire-Fannett 2 West Orange-Stark 0

Bridge City 2 Corrigan-Camden 0

Bridge City 2 West Orange-Stark 0

Evadale 2 Vidor 1

Tarkington 2 Kirbyville 0

Kelly 2 Silsbee 0

Orangefield 2 Diboll 0

Orangefield 2 Kelly 0

Orangefield 2 Silsbee 0