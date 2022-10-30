x
High School

High School Volleyball 2022 Bi-District Schedule

Local volleyball teams open the road to State Monday

BEAUMONT, Texas — The high school volleyball season has come to a close, meaning playoff time has arrived!

Best of luck to all our are area teams as they represent Southeast Texas on the long road to the State Tournament in Garland.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Friendswood
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School
Winner vs Fort Bend Kempner or Galena Park

4A BI-DISTRICT
Bridge City vs Liberty
Tuesday 6:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Madisonville or Carthage

4A BI-DISTRICT
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Splendora
Monday 6:00 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Bullard or Henderson

4A BI-DISTRICT
Vidor vs Hardin-Jefferson
Tuesday 5:30 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Spring Hill or Palestine

4A BI-DISTRICT
Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Tarkington High School
Winner vs Gilmer or Rusk

3A BI-DISTRICT
Orangefield vs Huntington
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or Danbury

3A BI-DISTRICT
Anahuac vs Diboll
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Kirbyville High School
Winner vs East Bernard or Shepherd

3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Central Heights
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Livingston High School
Winner vs Brazos or New Waverly

3A BI-DISTRICT
Woodville vs Hardin
Monday 6:00 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Tarkington or Boling

2A BI-DISTRICT
Deweyville vs Groveton
Tuesday 7:30 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Frankston or Normangee

2A BI-DISTRICT
West Hardin vs Corrigan Camden
Tuesday 8:00 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Cayuga or Centerville

2A BI-DISTRICT
Hull-Daisetta vs Latexo
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Colmesneil High School
Winner vs Leon or Cross Roads

2A BI-DISTRICT
Evadale vs Lovelady
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs Iola or Kerens

1A BI-DISTRICT
Chester, Bye
Area: Chester vs North Zulch or Prairie Lea

1A BI-DISTRICT
High Island vs Kennard
Tuesday 5:30 pm, Cleveland High School
Winner vs Richards

