High School Volleyball 2022 Bi-District Schedule

Local volleyball teams open the road to State Monday

BEAUMONT, Texas — The high school volleyball season has come to a close, meaning playoff time has arrived!

Best of luck to all our are area teams as they represent Southeast Texas on the long road to the State Tournament in Garland.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs Friendswood

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School

Winner vs Fort Bend Kempner or Galena Park

4A BI-DISTRICT

Bridge City vs Liberty

Tuesday 6:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Madisonville or Carthage

4A BI-DISTRICT

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Splendora

Monday 6:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Bullard or Henderson

4A BI-DISTRICT

Vidor vs Hardin-Jefferson

Tuesday 5:30 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Spring Hill or Palestine

4A BI-DISTRICT

Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Tarkington High School

Winner vs Gilmer or Rusk

3A BI-DISTRICT

Orangefield vs Huntington

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or Danbury

3A BI-DISTRICT

Anahuac vs Diboll

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Kirbyville High School

Winner vs East Bernard or Shepherd

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Central Heights

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Livingston High School

Winner vs Brazos or New Waverly

3A BI-DISTRICT

Woodville vs Hardin

Monday 6:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Tarkington or Boling

2A BI-DISTRICT

Deweyville vs Groveton

Tuesday 7:30 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Frankston or Normangee

2A BI-DISTRICT

West Hardin vs Corrigan Camden

Tuesday 8:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Cayuga or Centerville

2A BI-DISTRICT

Hull-Daisetta vs Latexo

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Colmesneil High School

Winner vs Leon or Cross Roads

2A BI-DISTRICT

Evadale vs Lovelady

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs Iola or Kerens

1A BI-DISTRICT

Chester, Bye

Area: Chester vs North Zulch or Prairie Lea