High School Volleyball 2022 Area Round Schedule

Local volleyball teams are ready to battle it out in the Area Round

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Volleyball Playoffs with eight of our local teams representing Southeast Texas.

Best of luck to all of our area teams continuing the long road to State!

4A AREA ROUND

Bridge City vs Madisonville

Friday 6:30 pm, Tarkington High School

Winner vs Huffman Hargrave or Gilmer

4A AREA ROUND

Hardin-Jefferson vs Spring Hill

Thursday 6:30 pm, Lufkin High School

Winner vs Bullard or Splendora

3A AREA ROUND

Orangefield vs Danbury

Thursday 6:00 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs Diboll or East Bernard

2A AREA ROUND

Deweyville vs Normangee

Thursday 6:30 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs Lovelady or #3 Iola

2A AREA ROUND

West Hardin vs Centerville

Thursday 4:00 pm, Groveton High School

Winner vs #1 Leon or Hull-Daisetta

2A AREA ROUND

Hull-Daisetta vs Leon

Friday 6:00 pm, Navasota High School

Winner vs West Hardin or Centerville

1A AREA

#4 Chester vs North Zulch

Thursday 7:00 pm, Willis High School

Winner vs #8 Round Top Carmine or Leverett's Chapel