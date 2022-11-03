High School Volleyball 2022 Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Volleyball Playoffs with eight of our local teams representing Southeast Texas.
4A AREA ROUND
Bridge City vs Madisonville
Friday 6:30 pm, Tarkington High School
Winner vs Huffman Hargrave or Gilmer
4A AREA ROUND
Hardin-Jefferson vs Spring Hill
Thursday 6:30 pm, Lufkin High School
Winner vs Bullard or Splendora
3A AREA ROUND
Orangefield vs Danbury
Thursday 6:00 pm, Channelview High School
Winner vs Diboll or East Bernard
2A AREA ROUND
Deweyville vs Normangee
Thursday 6:30 pm, Cleveland High School
Winner vs Lovelady or #3 Iola
2A AREA ROUND
West Hardin vs Centerville
Thursday 4:00 pm, Groveton High School
Winner vs #1 Leon or Hull-Daisetta
2A AREA ROUND
Hull-Daisetta vs Leon
Friday 6:00 pm, Navasota High School
Winner vs West Hardin or Centerville
1A AREA
#4 Chester vs North Zulch
Thursday 7:00 pm, Willis High School
Winner vs #8 Round Top Carmine or Leverett's Chapel
1A AREA
High Island vs #9 Richards
Friday 6:00 pm, West Fort High Schoool
Winner vs Neches or Fayetteville