High School

High School Volleyball 2021 Area Volleyball Schedule

Ten area teams remain in UIL Volleyball Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Volleyball playoffs continue Thursday night with a total of ten local team sill on the long road to the State Tournament.

Be sure to check back later this week for results and highlights from the Area Round. 

4A AREA
(4) Bridge City vs El Campo
Thursday 7:00 pm, Pasadena Dobie High School
Winner vs (11) Huffman Hargrave or Sealy

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs (5) Bellville
Thursday 6:30 pm, Splendora High School
Winner vs Washington or Splendora

3A AREA
Buna vs (24) Anderson-Shiro
Thursday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School
Winner vs Central Heights or (20) Brazos

Woodville vs (4) Hardin
Thursday 6:30 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Warren or (2) East Bernard

Warren vs (2) East Bernard
Thursday 6:30 pm, Willis High School
Winner vs Woodville or (4) Hardin

2A AREA
(25) Evadale vs Centerville
Thursday 6:30 pm, Huntington High School
Winner vs (20) Lovelady or Leon

Hull-Daisetta vs (17) Cayuga
Thursday 8:00 pm, Crockett High School
Winner vs Deweyville or (3) Iola

Deweyville vs (3) Iola
Thursday 6:30 pm, Cleveland High School
Winner vs Hull-Daisetta or (17) Cayuga

1A AREA
Chester vs Oakwood
Thursday 6:00 pm, Crockett High School
Winner vs Neches or Goodrich

High Island vs Trinidad
Thursday 6:00 pm, Groveton High School
Winner vs North Zulch or Kennard

