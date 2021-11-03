High School Volleyball 2021 Area Volleyball Schedule

Ten area teams remain in UIL Volleyball Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Volleyball playoffs continue Thursday night with a total of ten local team sill on the long road to the State Tournament.

Be sure to check back later this week for results and highlights from the Area Round.

4A AREA

(4) Bridge City vs El Campo

Thursday 7:00 pm, Pasadena Dobie High School

Winner vs (11) Huffman Hargrave or Sealy

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs (5) Bellville

Thursday 6:30 pm, Splendora High School

Winner vs Washington or Splendora

3A AREA

Buna vs (24) Anderson-Shiro

Thursday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School

Winner vs Central Heights or (20) Brazos

Woodville vs (4) Hardin

Thursday 6:30 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Warren or (2) East Bernard

Warren vs (2) East Bernard

Thursday 6:30 pm, Willis High School

Winner vs Woodville or (4) Hardin

2A AREA

(25) Evadale vs Centerville

Thursday 6:30 pm, Huntington High School

Winner vs (20) Lovelady or Leon

Hull-Daisetta vs (17) Cayuga

Thursday 8:00 pm, Crockett High School

Winner vs Deweyville or (3) Iola

Deweyville vs (3) Iola

Thursday 6:30 pm, Cleveland High School

Winner vs Hull-Daisetta or (17) Cayuga

1A AREA

Chester vs Oakwood

Thursday 6:00 pm, Crockett High School

Winner vs Neches or Goodrich