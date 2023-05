High School Softball Area/Regional Quarterfinal Schedule

Softball playoffs continue with Area Round and Regional Quarterfinal action

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — We have reached the second week of the UIL softball playoffs with plenty of local teams still playing.

While most schools are competing in the Area Round, down in 1A it's time for the Regional Quarterfinals.

4A Area Softball

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Carthage

G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Lufkin

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm, Jasper

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Liberty or Gilmer

4A Area Softball

Hamshire-Fannett vs Spring Hill

All games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs #1 Bullard or Huffman Hargrave

3A Area Softball

Kountze vs East Bernard

Thursday 6:30 pm, CE King

Winner vs Shepherd or Diboll

3A Area Softball

Orangefield vs Coldspring-Oakhurst

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm, Anahuac

G2: Friday 5:30 pm, Cleveland

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs #10 Pollok Central or Danbury

2A Area Softball

Evadale vs Shelbyville

All games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 4:00 pm

G2: Friday 4:00 pm

G3: Saturday 10:00 am

Winner vs Colmesneil or Joaquin

2A Area Softball

Colmesneil vs Joaquin

Friday 6:00 pm, Hemphill

Winner vs Evadale or Shelbyville

1A Regional Quarterfinals

#8 Brookeland vs Wells

Thursday 6:00 pm

Winner vs Chester or Martinsville