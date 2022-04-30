High School Softball Area Round Playoff Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Softball Playoffs will continue this week with the Area Round. A total of eight local teams will be representing the 409 in the second round.
In Class 4A Jasper, Bridge City and Hamshire-Fannett all swept their Bi-District series last week.
Woodville and Kountze are the last two teams standing from Southeast Texas in Class 3A.
Down in 2A Deweyville and Colmesneil will continue the long road to the State Tournament and Austin.
And in Class 1A Chester is set to battle Kennard after receiving a by in the Bi-District round.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4A AREA ROUND
Jasper vs Salado
Madisonville High School
G1: Friday 7:30 pm
G2: Saturday 12:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs China Spring or (25) Taylor
4A AREA ROUND
(17) Bridge City vs Wharton
Goose Creek Memorial High School
G1: Friday 6:00 pm
G2: Saturday 12:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs (10) Liberty or Navasota
4A AREA ROUND
(12) Hamshire-Fannett vs El Campo
Winner vs Sealy or Huffman Hargrave
3A AREA ROUND
Woodville vs Boling
Winner vs (2) Diboll or Danbury
3A AREA ROUND
(19) Kountze vs (25) New Waverly
Winner vs East Bernard or Huntington
2A AREA ROUND
(11) Deweyville vs Groveton
Jasper High School
G1: Friday 5:00 pm
G2: Following Game 1
G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs (16) West Sabine or Timpson
2A AREA ROUND
Colmesneil vs (5) Lovelady
Lufkin High School
G1: Friday 6:00 pm
G2: Saturday 12:00 pm
G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Beckville or Woden
1A AREA ROUND
Kennard at Chester
Tuesday 4:30 pm
Winner vs Wells or Chireno