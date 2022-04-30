High School Softball Area Round Playoff Schedule

Eight local teams continue their march through the UIL Playoffs this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Softball Playoffs will continue this week with the Area Round. A total of eight local teams will be representing the 409 in the second round.

In Class 4A Jasper, Bridge City and Hamshire-Fannett all swept their Bi-District series last week.

Woodville and Kountze are the last two teams standing from Southeast Texas in Class 3A.

Down in 2A Deweyville and Colmesneil will continue the long road to the State Tournament and Austin.

And in Class 1A Chester is set to battle Kennard after receiving a by in the Bi-District round.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4A AREA ROUND

Jasper vs Salado

Madisonville High School

G1: Friday 7:30 pm

G2: Saturday 12:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs China Spring or (25) Taylor

4A AREA ROUND

(17) Bridge City vs Wharton

Goose Creek Memorial High School

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Saturday 12:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (10) Liberty or Navasota

4A AREA ROUND

(12) Hamshire-Fannett vs El Campo

Winner vs Sealy or Huffman Hargrave

3A AREA ROUND

Woodville vs Boling

Winner vs (2) Diboll or Danbury

3A AREA ROUND

(19) Kountze vs (25) New Waverly

Winner vs East Bernard or Huntington

2A AREA ROUND

(11) Deweyville vs Groveton

Jasper High School

G1: Friday 5:00 pm

G2: Following Game 1

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs (16) West Sabine or Timpson

2A AREA ROUND

Colmesneil vs (5) Lovelady

Lufkin High School

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Saturday 12:00 pm

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Beckville or Woden

1A AREA ROUND

Kennard at Chester

Tuesday 4:30 pm

Winner vs Wells or Chireno