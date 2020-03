BEAUMONT, Texas — With some schools enjoying spring break, the usual schedule for baseball and softball has a much different look this week. Take a look at reported scores from tonight's games.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-6A

West Brook 8 Channelview 5

CE King 16 Beaumont United 1

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 16 Cleveland 2

(5) Barbers Hill 6 Nederland 0

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

NON-DISTRICT

East Chambers 10 Sabine Pass 8

(2) Bridge City 17 Kirbyville 3

