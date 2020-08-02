BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
21-6A
(8) Beaumont United 70 Channelview 45
West Brook 58 La Porte 39
21-5A
(4) Port Arthur Memorial 75 Cleveland 47
Nederland 79 Dayton 29
Barbers Hill 69 Port Neches-Groves 55
20-4A
Carthage 73 Jasper 65
22-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 72 (14) Silsbee 65
Hardin-Jefferson 87 West Orange-Stark 68
Bridge City 55 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42
21-3A
(21) Diboll 81 Newton 35
22-3A
Anahuac 61 Orangefield 43
East Chambers 71 Buna 49
(25) Kountze 65 Hardin 50
24-2A
Sabine Pass 67 Evadale 58
Hull-Daisetta 53 Deweyville 50
29-1A
(10) Leggett 95 High Island 16
TAPPS 6-3A
Legacy Christian 70 Providence 69 (OT)
TCAL District 7
Bob Hope 60 Harmony Science 54
GIRLS
21-6A
(16) Beaumont United 53 Channelview 47
21-5A
(12) Barbers Hill 53 Port Neches-Groves 39
Nederland 47 Dayton 31
20-4A
(21) Jasper 71 Carthage 55
22-4A
(3) Hardin-Jefferson 83 West Orange-Stark 37
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50 Bridge City 38
Silsbee 58 Hamshire-Fannett 44
21-3A
(5) Woodville 86 Corrigan-Camden 33
22-3A
East Chambers 37 Buna 32 (OT)
Anahuac 44 Orangefield 42
24-2A
Sabine Pass 42 Evadale 25
TAPPS 6-3A
(7) Legacy Christian 61 Providence 17
Non-District
Neches 57 West Hardin 17
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
TAPPS DI AREA
Kelly 4 Austin St. Dominic Savio 2
21-5A
Nederland 0 Port Neches-Groves 0
(Nederland wins shootout 4-2)
20-4A
East Chambers 2 Lumberton 1
GIRLS
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 2 Nederland 0
20-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Bridge City 0
