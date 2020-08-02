BEAUMONT, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

21-6A

(8) Beaumont United 70 Channelview 45

West Brook 58 La Porte 39

21-5A

(4) Port Arthur Memorial 75 Cleveland 47

Nederland 79 Dayton 29

Barbers Hill 69 Port Neches-Groves 55

20-4A

Carthage 73 Jasper 65

22-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 72 (14) Silsbee 65

Hardin-Jefferson 87 West Orange-Stark 68

Bridge City 55 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42 

21-3A

(21) Diboll 81 Newton 35

22-3A

Anahuac 61 Orangefield 43

East Chambers 71 Buna 49

(25) Kountze 65 Hardin 50

24-2A

Sabine Pass 67 Evadale 58

Hull-Daisetta 53 Deweyville 50

29-1A

(10) Leggett 95 High Island 16

TAPPS 6-3A

Legacy Christian 70 Providence 69 (OT)

TCAL District 7

Bob Hope 60 Harmony Science 54

GIRLS

21-6A

(16) Beaumont United 53 Channelview 47

21-5A

(12) Barbers Hill 53 Port Neches-Groves 39

Nederland 47 Dayton 31

20-4A

(21) Jasper 71 Carthage 55 

22-4A

(3) Hardin-Jefferson 83 West Orange-Stark 37

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50 Bridge City 38

Silsbee 58 Hamshire-Fannett 44

21-3A

(5) Woodville 86 Corrigan-Camden 33 

22-3A

East Chambers 37 Buna 32 (OT)

Anahuac 44 Orangefield 42

24-2A

Sabine Pass 42 Evadale 25

TAPPS 6-3A

(7) Legacy Christian 61 Providence 17

Non-District

Neches 57 West Hardin 17

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

TAPPS DI AREA
Kelly 4 Austin St. Dominic Savio 2

21-5A

Nederland 0 Port Neches-Groves 0
(Nederland wins shootout 4-2)

20-4A

East Chambers 2 Lumberton 1

GIRLS

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 2 Nederland 0

20-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Bridge City 0

