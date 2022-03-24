High School Boys and Girls Soccer Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's playoff time for area soccer teams, with Bi-District action getting underway tonight for UIL high schools.
On the boys side Port Neches-Groves, Jasper, Lumberton, East Chambers, Silsbee and Little Cypress-Mauriceville will represent the 409.
While on the girls side West Brook, Nederland, Port Neches-Groves, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Lumberton, Vidor, Hamshire-Fannett and Hardin-Jefferson have advanced to the postseason.
Good luck to all of our area teams!
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5A BI-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves vs Texas City
Friday 6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School
Winner vs Richmond Foster or Houston Waltrip
4A BI-DISTRICT
Jasper vs Splendora
Thursday 6:00 pm, Diboll High School
Winner vs Houston Scarborough or Needville
Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave
Friday 5:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs (11) Stafford or Houston Washington
(2) East Chambers vs Silsbee
Friday 7:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium
Winner vs Houston Furr or El Campo
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Liberty
Friday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Columbia or North Forest
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Pasadena Rayburn
Friday 5:30 pm, Anahuac High School
Winner vs Clear Creek or Shadow Creek
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs (10) Friendswood
Thursday 7:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School
Winner vs Houston Milby or Fulshear
Port Neches-Groves vs Manvel
Friday 6:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School
Winner vs Fort Bend Kempner or Houston Sterling
4A BI-DISTRICT
Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Liberty
Thursday 5:00 pm, Liberty High School
Winner vs (4) Bay City or North Forest
(6) Lumberton vs Splendora
Thursday 6:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Needville or Houston Scarborough
Vidor vs Huffman Hargrave
Thursday 6:00 pm, Anahuac High School
Winner vs Houston Washington or Columbia
Hamshire-Fannett vs Hardin-Jefferson
Friday 5:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium
Winner vs Houston Furr vs Brazosport