High School Boys and Girls Soccer Bi-District Schedule

The road to Georgetown gets underway tonight!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's playoff time for area soccer teams, with Bi-District action getting underway tonight for UIL high schools.

On the boys side Port Neches-Groves, Jasper, Lumberton, East Chambers, Silsbee and Little Cypress-Mauriceville will represent the 409.

While on the girls side West Brook, Nederland, Port Neches-Groves, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Lumberton, Vidor, Hamshire-Fannett and Hardin-Jefferson have advanced to the postseason.

Good luck to all of our area teams!

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs Texas City

Friday 6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Richmond Foster or Houston Waltrip

4A BI-DISTRICT

Jasper vs Splendora

Thursday 6:00 pm, Diboll High School

Winner vs Houston Scarborough or Needville



Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave

Friday 5:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs (11) Stafford or Houston Washington

(2) East Chambers vs Silsbee

Friday 7:00 pm, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium

Winner vs Houston Furr or El Campo

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Liberty

Friday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Columbia or North Forest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER



6A BI-DISTRICT

West Brook vs Pasadena Rayburn

Friday 5:30 pm, Anahuac High School

Winner vs Clear Creek or Shadow Creek

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs (10) Friendswood

Thursday 7:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School

Winner vs Houston Milby or Fulshear



Port Neches-Groves vs Manvel

Friday 6:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School

Winner vs Fort Bend Kempner or Houston Sterling

4A BI-DISTRICT

Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Liberty

Thursday 5:00 pm, Liberty High School

Winner vs (4) Bay City or North Forest

(6) Lumberton vs Splendora

Thursday 6:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Needville or Houston Scarborough

Vidor vs Huffman Hargrave

Thursday 6:00 pm, Anahuac High School

Winner vs Houston Washington or Columbia