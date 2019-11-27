SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson grabbed a big non-district win Tuesday night, downing 22nd ranked Nederland, 62-61 in Hawk Gym. The win improves HJ's record to (3-1), while the Bulldogs slip to (3-1)

Nederland was off to a perfect start to the year, despite being without the service of Texas A&M signee Hayden Hefner.

Boys

Non-District

Hardin-Jefferson 62 (#22 5A) Nederland 61

West Brook 76 Port Neches-Groves 39

Bridge City 72 Kountze 54

Huffman Hargrave 62 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 51

Woodville 53 Orangefield 52

Girls

Non-District

West Brook 42 West Orange-Stark 17

(#12 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 91 Houston Washington 47

Jasper 65 Nacogdoches 49

Evadale 32 Colmesneil 28

Beaumont United 57 Texas City 42

Port Neches-Groves 57 Livingston 50

San Augustine 44 Kountze 37

Lumberton 61 East Chambers 48

