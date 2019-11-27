SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson grabbed a big non-district win Tuesday night, downing 22nd ranked Nederland, 62-61 in Hawk Gym. The win improves HJ's record to (3-1), while the Bulldogs slip to (3-1)
Nederland was off to a perfect start to the year, despite being without the service of Texas A&M signee Hayden Hefner.
Boys
Non-District
Hardin-Jefferson 62 (#22 5A) Nederland 61
West Brook 76 Port Neches-Groves 39
Bridge City 72 Kountze 54
Huffman Hargrave 62 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 51
Woodville 53 Orangefield 52
Girls
Non-District
West Brook 42 West Orange-Stark 17
(#12 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 91 Houston Washington 47
Jasper 65 Nacogdoches 49
Evadale 32 Colmesneil 28
Beaumont United 57 Texas City 42
Port Neches-Groves 57 Livingston 50
San Augustine 44 Kountze 37
Lumberton 61 East Chambers 48
RELATED: 409Sports Girls Basketball Rankings: November 18