BEAUMONT, Texas — Non-District hoops action took over the 409 Tuesday night, with one of the big games having Lake Charles La Grange visiting Beaumont Untied. The Gators rolled into the Lone Star State as the 26th ranked team in Louisiana's Class 4A, while the Timberwolves are holding the number two ranking in Class 6A.

After a slow start, Beaumont United blew past La Grange 70-42 to stay undefeated on the young season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Brook 76 Silsbee 62

Beaumont United 70 La Grange (LA) 42

Crosby 57 Nederland 44

Port Neches-Groves 64 Kountze 55

Port Arthur Memorial 77 West Orange-Stark 43

Bridge City 69 Kirbyville 30

Lumberton 61 Orangefield 34

Hamshire-Fannett 47 Tarkington 45

Broaddus 66 East Chambers 49

West Hardin 50 Bob Hope 40

Kelly 69 Legacy Christian 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lutheran North 63 Legacy Christian 54

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 37 Vidor 15

Jasper 85 Livingston 20

West Orange-Stark 49 Orangefield 43

Lumberton 72 Huffman Hargrave 32

East Chambers 52 Bridge City 47

Port Neches-Groves 56 Kirbyville 41

Nederland 38 Deweyville 29

Beaumont United 72 Port Arthur Memorial 21

