BEAUMONT, Texas — Non-District hoops action took over the 409 Tuesday night, with one of the big games having Lake Charles La Grange visiting Beaumont Untied. The Gators rolled into the Lone Star State as the 26th ranked team in Louisiana's Class 4A, while the Timberwolves are holding the number two ranking in Class 6A.
After a slow start, Beaumont United blew past La Grange 70-42 to stay undefeated on the young season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Brook 76 Silsbee 62
Beaumont United 70 La Grange (LA) 42
Crosby 57 Nederland 44
Port Neches-Groves 64 Kountze 55
Port Arthur Memorial 77 West Orange-Stark 43
Bridge City 69 Kirbyville 30
Lumberton 61 Orangefield 34
Hamshire-Fannett 47 Tarkington 45
Broaddus 66 East Chambers 49
West Hardin 50 Bob Hope 40
Kelly 69 Legacy Christian 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lutheran North 63 Legacy Christian 54
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 37 Vidor 15
Jasper 85 Livingston 20
West Orange-Stark 49 Orangefield 43
Lumberton 72 Huffman Hargrave 32
East Chambers 52 Bridge City 47
Port Neches-Groves 56 Kirbyville 41
Nederland 38 Deweyville 29
Beaumont United 72 Port Arthur Memorial 21
RELATED: Multiple area schools to change classifications
RELATED: Lamar shuts down LeTourneau