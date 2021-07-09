Hardin-Jefferson tops Hamshire-Fannett in 21-4A volleyball opener

HAMSHIRE, Texas — After weeks of non-district and tournament action, area teams are entering the toughest part of the season.
District play got underway Tuesday night in many districts including District 21-4A where the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks topped the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Hawks, 3-1 (25-20, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23).
The win improves Hardin-Jefferson's record to (16-8, 1-0) while Hamshire-Fannett falls to (0-1) in 21-4A play.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1
(25-20, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23)
22-4A
Bridge City 3 Vidor 2
(25-8, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9)
Orangefield 3 Silsbee 0
(25-17, 25-9, 25-14)
Madison Greenway 12 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs
Mackenzie Haley 9 kills
Kenadie Dubois 6 kills
Libby Thurman’s 4 aces, 8 digs
Kylie Mouton 1 block
Brianna Moore 14 assists
Faith Burnette 17 assists
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Lumberton 1
NON-DISTRICT
Santa Fe 3 Nederland 2
(22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11)
Katie Perez 20 kills, 29 digs
Abby Meaux 20 kills, 13 digs
Kamren Savarino 47 kills, 26 digs
Ava Wiltz 32 digs, 2 aces