KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson is flying into the Area Round after hammering Livingston 93-52 in Kountze Monday night.

The Lions held an early lead only to see the Hawks explode in the second quarter, outscoring Livingston 32-7.

15th ranked Hardin-Jefferson (28-9) advances to the Area playoffs where they'll face number four Houston Yates (22-3). The Lions smashed Columbia, 141-34.

HJ and Yates will meet Thursday night at Kingwood Park High School.

Last year Houston Yates eliminated Hardin-Jefferson in the Regional Quarterfinals, 114-56.