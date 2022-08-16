Hardin-Jefferson remains undefeated with sweep of Vidor

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson remained undefeated on the young season with a sweep of Vidor Tuesday night in Sour Lake.
The Lady Pirates entered the match on a hot streak after winning the Silsbee Tournament over the weekend, but HJ proved to have just enough to edge Vidor time and time again.
Vidor (5-2) will trying to bounce back at home against an extremely tough Hardin team Friday night, while Hardin-Jefferson hits the road Thursday for the Glen Rose Tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
NON-DISTRICT
Hardin-Jefferson 3 Vidor 0
West Brook 3 Kelly 1
(25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18)
Shelbyville 3 Newton 2
(23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-27, 16-14)
Bridge City 3 Beaumont United 0
(25-18, 25-7, 25-8)
Doiron 12 kills, 10 assists, 4 digs
Kelly 7 kills
Carter 6 kills, 3 aces
LaComb 4 aces, 12 assists
Huffman Hargrave 3 Port Neches-Groves 0
Port Arthur Memorial 3 Bob Hope 1
Nederland 3 Dayton 1
(25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14)
Nelson 4 aces, 11 kills, 21 assists, 13 digs
Friesz 6 aces, 10 kills, 22 assists, 11 digs
Smith 3 aces, 13 kills, 9 digs
Wiltz 23 digs, 3 aces