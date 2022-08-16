Hardin-Jefferson remains undefeated with sweep of Vidor

Hardin-Jefferson was able to defend their home court against tough Vidor squad

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson remained undefeated on the young season with a sweep of Vidor Tuesday night in Sour Lake.

The Lady Pirates entered the match on a hot streak after winning the Silsbee Tournament over the weekend, but HJ proved to have just enough to edge Vidor time and time again.

Vidor (5-2) will trying to bounce back at home against an extremely tough Hardin team Friday night, while Hardin-Jefferson hits the road Thursday for the Glen Rose Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

NON-DISTRICT

Hardin-Jefferson 3 Vidor 0

West Brook 3 Kelly 1

(25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18)

Shelbyville 3 Newton 2

(23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-27, 16-14)

Bridge City 3 Beaumont United 0

(25-18, 25-7, 25-8)

Doiron 12 kills, 10 assists, 4 digs

Kelly 7 kills

Carter 6 kills, 3 aces

LaComb 4 aces, 12 assists

Huffman Hargrave 3 Port Neches-Groves 0

Port Arthur Memorial 3 Bob Hope 1