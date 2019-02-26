SOUR LAKE, Texas — Less than 48 hours after winning the Class 4A Region III Championship, Hardin-Jefferson (34-4) was busy preparing for their State Semifinal showdown with Burnet (31-7) that's coming up at 1:30 Friday afternoon in the Alamodome.

This is seventh time in program history the Lady Hawks have advanced to State, and first since 2001.

Even though a state title is the ultimate goal, just knowing this team will forever be remembered in the rafters of HJ's gym is special. That was echoed by Head Coach Mike Fogo and senior Tunisha Strong.

"It was a good feeling, walking in this morning when you glance up there, kind of put a smile on your face. It kind of sunk in this morning what we had done this weekend. It's a good feeling, but again we've got a lot to do still, said Fogo."

Strong added, "It feels really great because they won the last banner in 2001. People have been telling us we were able to win this since we were in the seventh grade and now it's our time to shine."

HARDIN-JEFFERSON LADY HAWKS STATE HISTORY

2001

Semifinals: Abilene Wylie 55 Hardin-Jefferson 49

1991

Semifinals: Tulia 77 Hardin-Jefferson 60

1989

Semifinals: Hardin-Jefferson 72 Canton 71

Championship: Hardin-Jefferson 46 Canyon 44 (2OT)

1988

Semifinals: Hardin-Jefferson 82 Brownsboro 51

Championship: Brownfield 49 Hardin-Jefferson 40

1986

Semifinals: Hardin-Jefferson 77 Gilmer 60

Championship: Hardin-Jefferson 72 Ingleside 53

1984

Semifinals: Groesbeck 79 Hardin-Jefferson 51

BURNET LADY DAWGS STATE HISTORY

First Appearance