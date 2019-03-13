SOUR LAKE, Texas — Playing their first game underneath the newly installed lights of Hawk Field, Hardin-Jefferson shined brightest in the late innings as they rallied to beat Lumberton, 5-4.

Fans were treated to an old fashioned pitchers duel for four innings between HJ's Colin Pomirko and Trent Myers, then things would things would change drastically. With two outs in the fifth Lumberton got on the board when Carson Stinnett's hit slipped past the third baseman Justin Smith, allowing Alex Huff to score. Things would go from bad to worse on the play when Logan McLeod's low throw got past Logan Paschal at first, giving Drake Boykin an easy path to the plate for the game's second run.

Lumberton would add a third run with two outs when Braden Carter's base knock landed in center field to score Stinnett.

The Raiders (1-7-1, 0-2) held 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, that's when the Hawks went to work. After HJ (7-6, 2-0) cut the lead down to one, Gavin Boles delivered a two RBI single to give the Hawks a walk-off win at The Lake.