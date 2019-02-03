SAN ANTONIO — For one half it looked like jitters hindered a young Hardin-Jefferson team at the State Tournament. Luckily the Lady Hawks would settle down at halftime.

Despite hitting just five of 25 shots (20%), HJ only trailed Burnet by two heading into the locker room. While they didn't exactly shoot at their usual level in the second half, it was enough to pull out a 49-44 win over the Lady Dawgs.

Freshman sensation Ashlon Jackson led Hardin-Jefferson with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Delberta Guillory-Smith ended her night with 12 points and seven boards.

The Lady Hawks first lead of the game didn't come until 6:55 in the third quarter. That's when Asia Wheeler drilled a three to grab the momentum.

Hardin-Jefferson would only surrender the lead for 16 seconds for the rest of the game, though Burnet trailed by just three points with under 30 seconds left. Savannah Trahan came up with a huge steal with five ticks on the clock to seal the game.

Mike Fogo's team will face defending State Champion Argyle tomorrow at 7:00 pm in the Alamodome for the 4A title. In six previous trips to State, the Lady Hawks left with championships in 1986 and 1989.