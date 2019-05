ANAHUAC, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson's playoff run came to a close after suffering two tough losses against former district rival Huffman Hargrave.

The Hawks held a 1-0 lead for most of game one only to see the Falcons rally for a 2-1 victory in game one.

Huffman (19-8) completed the sweep with a 4-0 win, ending Hardin-Jefferson's season at (19-10).