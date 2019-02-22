KINGWOOD, Texas - Hardin-Jefferson's upset bid of powerhouse Houston Yates came up short, as the Lions advanced with an 81-69 win at Kingwood Park High School.

The Hawks (28-10) held their own with the fourth ranked Lions, leading at times in the second half after being tied at halftime.

Yates used a barrage of three-pointers to put the game away. In all the Lions connected nine times from beyond the arc in the second half.

Hardin-Jefferson Head Coach Clay Davis had some emotional words following the Area Round loss, "It's real hard. It's real hard. I love all these kids like they're my own. Like I said, they just deserve so much more in my opinion and unfortunately it's not going to work that way. I'll try to make them understand that somehow this will make them better in life, but it sure hurts right now."

HJ was led Bruce Green's 20 points and Jason Parsohn's 15. Carnal August's 20 points paced Houston Yates.

The 12 point loss was a far cry from what happened when the same two teams met last year in the Regional Quarterfinals. Yates ended the Hawks season with a 114-56 beating in that one.

The Lions will take on the winner of Houston Washington and Shepherd next week.